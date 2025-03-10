Families Receive Rs 10,000 Each Under Nigahban Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 10:51 PM
The Punjab government has distributed pay orders worth Rs. 10,000 each to 34,161 people to support low-income families during Ramadan in Chiniot district
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has distributed pay orders worth Rs. 10,000 each to 34,161 people to support low-income families during Ramadan in Chiniot district.
According to DC office, the Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal confirmed that 1,775 beneficiaries received their pay orders yesterday, emphasizing the government's commitment to transparent distribution.
The Nigahban Ramazan Package, initiated the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to provide financial assistance to deserving families across the province.
With the distribution of pay orders in Chiniot, the government is taking concrete steps to ensure that those in need receive timely support during the holy month of Ramazan.
Efforts are underway to deliver the remaining pay orders to beneficiaries soon, with the administration taking rapid steps to facilitate the process. This initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to provide relief to low-income families and promote social welfare during Ramazan.
