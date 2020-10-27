Families urged to participate in reducing cyber harassment, seminar at Jinnah Sindh Medical University

The youth today must inform and consult their parents prior to uploading any photographs or videos on the social media in order to avoid online harassment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):The youth today must inform and consult their parents prior to uploading any photographs or videos on the social media in order to avoid online harassment.

This was emphasised by the speakers here on Monday in a cyber security seminar jointly organised by Citizens Police Liaison Committee and Voice of Sindh at the Jinnah Sindh Medical University here.

Abid Uzair, who heads the CPLC, told the audience about the role and performance of his organisation across Sindh.

He also shared the data of the cyber crime cases that have occurred during the recent years and advised the participants about how to secure their mobile phones from such crimes.

Assistant Chief of CPLC Ali Haji stressed on the importance of improving communication within the family in order to reduce cases of cyber harassment.

'It is best to show your personal photos and videos to your parents for advice before sharing these on social media,' he urged the youth.

He also advised anyone undergoing online abuse or facing cyber crime to involve his or her parents as soon as possible. CPLC hotline 1102 is open for complaints of cyber crime and police helpline 15 is also available, he added.

The speakers urged the students to learn about Internet safety and share their data on secure websites only.

They asked the participants to be extra careful about online banking by not sharing their pin and advised them not to follow any link without checking it on their bank's website.

Vice chancellor JSMU Professor S.M.Tariq Rafi urged the students to pay attention to their family values and strengthen their relationships with their parents.

'In today's world and age, the explosion of information has made it imperative that families should instill confidence in their kids and be open, understanding, and supportive of each other. Only this will save the family's values and pass them on to the next generation,' he concluded.