Families visit Governor House to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Families visited Governor House Peshawar Sunday to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with enthusiasm.

Governor Shah Farman on the occasion met with different families and they posed pictures with Governor.

Governor House will be opened three days for families and students from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with enthusiasm.

Recitations, Hamd and Na'at were also offering to the visiting families. The building and premises of Governor House has been illuminated with beautiful electric lightning in this regard.