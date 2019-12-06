Family appeals for help against influential property mafia in Battagram

A resident of Battagram has appealed high ups in the Police Department to notice of their victimization at the hands of local property mafia

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) A resident of Battagram has appealed high ups in the Police Department to notice of their victimization at the hands of local property mafia.Sawab Khan, a resident of Taimoor Sharif-Battagram, said the influential property mafia wanted possession of their 46 kanals land and when they resisted, they adopted offensive approach against them.The resident of Taimoor Sharif-Battagram told Online that the government, during former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto regime, had transferred 46 kanals land to his father, Abdul Ghafoor (late).

Later his father died and the property transferred to them (children).Khan said they have four siblings; three brothers and a sister and they had distributed their property with them equally.He said the land is in their possession as well and they have constructed houses and shops on the land.

He said his father had been died some 25 years back.Khan added two months back, a local influential Alamzeb and his step brothers, identified as Yaqoob Khan and Hayat Khan alias Mama Khan threatened his family if they didn't hand over possession of the property to them.

"Our father transferred this property to your father due to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto," he recalled a saying of the influential people.

When they refused to hand over possession of their property, they harassed him and kept him in mental torture after taking him to an isolated locality.They also took his thump signatures on blank papers in October this year.

They also took thump signatures on blank papers from his sister. Later they submitted application to deputy commissioner to the halt transfer of property.Next day, the influential group allegedly kidnapped his brother Abdur Rehman and took him to the farm house of Shams Khan in Gujar Khan.They kept him in their detention for two days and subjected him sever torture.

Later, they abundaned him in an areas Abbottabad, threatening him for serious consequences if didn't hand over possession of their property to them.Prior to this, the influential people raided his house and harassed female members of his family while they were out for work.Sawab Khan has appealed the high ups to take notice of the victimization being committed with him and his family.