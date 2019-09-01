UrduPoint.com
Family Blood Screening Started To Stop Thalassemia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :To stop thalassemia in the region, family blood screening started by Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital Peshawar, a test done in early pregnancy to detect inherited abnormalities in unborn offspring,which is first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far 284 pregnant women from thalassemia affected families went through chorionic villus sampling (CVS) test, which is a form of parental diagnosis to determine genetic disorder in unborn child.

72 pregnancies were aborted after these unborn were diagnosed to thalassemia major and these abortions were done in the light of Fatwa issued by Maulana Mufti TaqiUsmani and after giving awareness to the concerned parents, whose other children are already suffering from blood disorder said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The founder of Hamza Foundation, Ijaz Ali Khan and Medical Director Dr. Tariq Khan said that CVS test was being done with the support of hematologist Maj Gen (R) Suhaib Ahmed. We will do the screening of 1126 affected families, whose children were registered with us, they said.

Ijaz Khan said due to thalassemia, not only the patients and their parents suffer the most, but they were also considered a burden on the society.

When one carrier marries another; they could have a chance of having an offspring with thalassemia major therefore prenatal diagnosis of thalassemia affected families was very important to control the disease in Pakistan in general and KP in particular.

This will help save the new generation from the disease.

