Family brawl claims a life,leaves one injured in Chichawatni

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :One was killed while another sustained a bullet injury as a man opened fire in the suburb of Chichawatni on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources the shooter opened fire and killed the victim on the spot during a domestic brawl, a private news channel reported.

The culprit fled away from the scene and police had registered First Information Report against him meanwhile started a search operation to arrest him,they further stated.

The injured was admitted in hospital for medical assistance while the body was handed over to the tragic-stricken family,they informed.