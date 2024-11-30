Open Menu

Family Burn To Death After Fire Broke Out In Room

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Family burn to death after fire broke out in room

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Four persons of the family including a couple with two children burnt to death after fire broke out due to a gas cylinder in Azizabad,here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials,a shopkeeper namely as Danish Raza was sleeping along with his family on the upper floor of the house when suddenly the room caught fire due to LPG gas cylinder.

Upon receiving the information,Rescue teams rushed to the spot and took out the victim family from the room after controlling fire.

Danish and his one and half year old son Ayan Ali died on the spot while the mother and her six months infant was shifted to hospital but they both also died in the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed the fire was caused by a gas cylinder left burning in the room.

