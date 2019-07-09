UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Court Issues Arrest Warrant Of Yousaf Raza Gillani's Daughter

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:30 PM

Family court issues arrest warrant of Yousaf Raza Gillani's daughter

A family court on Tuesday issued arrest warrant of former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani's daughter Fiza Batool on a complaint that she had refused meeting of her son with her ex-husband Khurram Khan

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) A family court on Tuesday issued arrest warrant of former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani's daughter Fiza Batool on a complaint that she had refused meeting of her son with her ex-husband Khurram Khan.

Family court judge Akhtar Hussain resumed hearing of a complaint filed by Khurram Khan who maintained that Batool, despite orders of the court, had denied meeting of her son with him.The court also ordered meeting of her son with him in the next hearing.The couple separated in the year 2009.

Related Topics

Hearing Yousaf Raza Gillani Khurram Khan Family Court

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces 4-y ..

35 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket announced for Monday

16 minutes ago

Opposition senators meet to sign resolution for de ..

40 seconds ago

Dust-thundershower, rain expected in different par ..

41 seconds ago

Fatima Jinnah 51st death anniversary observed

43 seconds ago

Law will take its course if opposition violates it ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.