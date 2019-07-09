A family court on Tuesday issued arrest warrant of former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani's daughter Fiza Batool on a complaint that she had refused meeting of her son with her ex-husband Khurram Khan

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) A family court on Tuesday issued arrest warrant of former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani's daughter Fiza Batool on a complaint that she had refused meeting of her son with her ex-husband Khurram Khan.

Family court judge Akhtar Hussain resumed hearing of a complaint filed by Khurram Khan who maintained that Batool, despite orders of the court, had denied meeting of her son with him.The court also ordered meeting of her son with him in the next hearing.The couple separated in the year 2009.