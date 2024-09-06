Family Court Judges Get New Vehicles
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) In order to enhance the efficiency of the judiciary, the Peshawar High Court presented 18 brand new vehicles to Senior Civil Judges of the Family Courts on Friday.
Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim handed over the keys to the judges in a ceremony attended by Senior Puisne Judge Justice Ijaz Anwar, Registrar, Additional Registrar (Administration), and other principal officers of the High Court.
This generous gesture demonstrates the High Court's commitment to supporting its judicial officers and ensuring they have the necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively.
The new vehicles are expected to enhance the mobility and productivity of the judges, ultimately benefiting litigants who rely on their services.
