Family Deprived Of Cash, Valuables In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:41 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Two robbers took away foreign Currency and others items from a family here on Friday.

The police said two motorcyclists looted 10,000 UAE Dirham, Rs 40,000 and a bag of luggage from Zaki Abbas and his family, when they were returning home near village Jodheywali.

Meanwhile, six dacoits entered the house of Haji Muhammad Ashraf on Jamshaid Road Daska and took away gold ornaments, cash, electronics and other valuables worth Rs 0.8 million.

Separately, three dacoits looted gold ornamnets, cash, electronics and other valuables from the house of Bashir Ahmed's sister.

