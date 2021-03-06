Family deprived of jewellery, cash

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A family was deprived of jewellery and cash at gun-point by two unidentified armed motorcyclists here on Saturday.

According to police sources, a local trader Rana Moeen Tahir was returning home from market on motorcycle along with his family.

All of a sudden, two unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted them on the way in premises of City police station.

The criminals held the family hostage at gun point and snatched six tola gold ornaments, cash and other valuables and fled away.

Police concerned have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.