Family Dispute Claims Life In Burewala

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 04:46 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was shot to death by his cousin in an old family dispute at Rehman wala village in Sehoka Police limits on Monday.

According to the Sehoka Police, Karam khan Jalweera r/o Rehman wala and Shamshad Jalweera had an old family dispute, which turned into enmity.

On the day of the incident, they both exchanged harsh words with each other and resultantly in a fit of rage Karam Khan opened fire at Shamshad, killing him on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital, Burewala for necessary legal formalities, while the police registered the case against Karam Jalweera under section 302 and started raids to nab the killer.

