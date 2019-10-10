Family dispute claims two lives in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A man killed his wife and mother in law over a family dispute, near the area of Hazarganji in Quetta on Thursday morning.

According to a police official, the man opened fire and killed his wife and mother in law on the spot, the murderer was arrested immediately, a private news channel reported.

First Investigation Report (F.I.R) had been filed against the murderer and the bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta for postmortem.