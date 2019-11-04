Family dispute kills two in Pindi Bhattian

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons of a family were killed over a domestic dispute in Pindi Bhattian on Monday.

According to police sources the members of the victim family had argued over a domestic matter and one of the family members started firing in rage and left two dead on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The culprit shot dead his brother and sister in law.

Police registered First Investigation Report (FIR) against the culprit and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for postmortem.