Family donates 5-kanals land for Girls Middle School

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::Mamoun Banda Malik Family has donated a five kanals of land for Girls middle School while the provincial government has also released a grant of Rs 16 million for the construction of the same.

C&W Engineer Mehmood Khan and officers of the Education Department and area leaders were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

On the occasion, Malik Rehman Bangash said that by giving more than five kanals of land, the famiky has done important work for the education of his new generation especially for women.

He also appreciated Shahzad Bangash for his efforts in releasing the fund for the said school.

On this occasion, C&W Engineer Mahmood Khan said that there was no school for girls from Sarukhel to Rehmat Shah Banda and Malik's family had a key role in securing the future of girls by donating their land.

A tender of Rs 16 million has also been tendered and construction work will be started soon. A committee headed by Malik Rehman Bangash formed to monitor the mega project in the areas.