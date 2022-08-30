UrduPoint.com

Family Drama "Babul Ka Angun Kitna Payara" Presented At Arts Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Family drama "Babul Ka Angun Kitna Payara" presented at Arts Council

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A family drama " Babul Ka Angun Kitna Payara" was staged at Punjab Arts Council Multan depicting unshakable love of daughters for their parents even after marriages.

Directed by Iqbal Vicky, a senior stage artist and written by Yaqoob Syed, the drama resolves around hardships of a differently able father, his four daughters and three sons.

Unconditional love for father of a widow, a divorced and two unmarried daughters whose one brother is unemployed, another is drug addicted and third is hen-pecked, brought tears in eyes of spectators especially women.

Two hours play which will be staged for three days pulled a good number of families on its opening day.

The drama starred Sher Muhammad Awan, Anila Ali, Kausar Bhatti, Sikandar Bhutta, Sunbal Khan, Fahad Awan, Pushpa Farry, Nadeem malik, Hameed Udas, Esha Jaan and others.

Speaking to APP after the drama, Director Arts Council, Saleem Qaisar, said that they had always maintained the tradition of staging family drama adding that artistes of Multan are best.

He informed that director and writer of the drama deserved appreciation for decent comedy and good story.

He hoped that families would come to arts council to watch the drama in days to come.

