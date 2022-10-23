UrduPoint.com

Family Drama To Be Presented At MAC Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :A one-day family drama titled "Paisa Bolta Hai" organized by Punjab Arts Council Multan will be presented on October 24 (Monday).

The family drama will be presented at Multan Arts Council (MAC) auditorium.

The writer of the drama is Professor Siddiq Ahmad and the director Qaiser Javed.

Famous artist Irfan Hashmi, who gained fame from Pakistan Television's drama Sona Chandi, along with well-known artists Hafiza Taher, Muhammad Omar, Zeeshan Malik and others will perform in the family drama.

There will be no entry fee for the drama.

