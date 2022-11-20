Family festival continues at Jillani Park

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Winter Family Festival 2022, being organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore at Jillani Park, is continuing with traditional grandeur.

The festival will continue for a month, from Nov 17 to Dec 17. Children, women and men are enjoying the event, which presents the best food courts and restaurants for the traditional cuisine of Lahore, said a spokesman on Sunday.

He said that security and other arrangements had been completed and it is one of the best events in the the province.

He said the Winter Family Festival-2022 was being organised after 15 years. The purpose of organising the event is to attract people to parks and grounds, he added.

People in large numbers continued coming to the festival on Sunday, with their families. Stalls of traditional food of Punjab, village culture of Sindh and Balochistan, jewellery stalls and entertain for kids are part of the festival, added the spokesman.