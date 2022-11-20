UrduPoint.com

Family Festival Continues At Jillani Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Family festival continues at Jillani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Winter Family Festival 2022, being organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore at Jillani Park, is continuing with traditional grandeur.

The festival will continue for a month, from Nov 17 to Dec 17. Children, women and men are enjoying the event, which presents the best food courts and restaurants for the traditional cuisine of Lahore, said a spokesman on Sunday.

He said that security and other arrangements had been completed and it is one of the best events in the the province.

He said the Winter Family Festival-2022 was being organised after 15 years. The purpose of organising the event is to attract people to parks and grounds, he added.

People in large numbers continued coming to the festival on Sunday, with their families. Stalls of traditional food of Punjab, village culture of Sindh and Balochistan, jewellery stalls and entertain for kids are part of the festival, added the spokesman.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Balochistan Punjab Women Sunday Family Event From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

23 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.