Family Festival to be held in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district administration will hold a vibrant and exciting event 'Punjab Cultural Family Festival' to

provide recreational opportunities to people.

The festival will be held on Thursday, October 10, at Children’s Park.

The event would be inaugurated by Commissioner Maryam Khan

while Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar will be the guest of honor.

The district administration has appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad

Asad Ali as the focal person.