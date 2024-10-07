Family Festival To Be Held In Lodhran
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district administration will hold a vibrant and exciting event 'Punjab Cultural Family Festival' to
provide recreational opportunities to people.
The festival will be held on Thursday, October 10, at Children’s Park.
The event would be inaugurated by Commissioner Maryam Khan
while Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar will be the guest of honor.
The district administration has appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad
Asad Ali as the focal person.
Recent Stories
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS holds Palestine Solidarity walk20 seconds ago
-
Collective efforts stressed for preventing climate change effects23 seconds ago
-
AJK to mark 19th anniversary of deadly 2005 Earthquake29 seconds ago
-
Sindh Governor condemns terrorist attack near Karachi airport32 seconds ago
-
Department of Health, KP, Conducts Training on Improving Maternal Health35 seconds ago
-
IPRI hosts special lecture on Gaza's aggression, genocide54 seconds ago
-
SNGPL cut 179 gas connections11 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq strongly Condemns ongoing Israeli fascism in Palestine11 minutes ago
-
World Cotton Day observed at IUB11 minutes ago
-
DC visits various offices to review performances11 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates transport program for women in girls’ colleges11 minutes ago
-
Intl karate player Shahzaib calls on Balochistan CM11 minutes ago