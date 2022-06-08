UrduPoint.com

Family Feud Claims Two Lives In Havelian

June 08, 2022

Family feud claims two lives in Havelian

Real brother and sister on Tuesday night were shot dead over a family feud in Kotla Chitpari village an area of Havelian police station while the killers managed to escape after committing the crime

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Real brother and sister on Tuesday night were shot dead over a family feud in Kotla Chitpari village an area of Havelian police station while the killers managed to escape after committing the crime.

According to the police sources, two real brother and sister, Chaudhry Owais son of Chaudhry Salman and his sister were killed when they were going home in a local public transport vehicle.

Havelian police shifted the bodies of brother and sister to Type-D hospital for postmortem. The bodies of deceased were handed over to the family after completion of medicolegal formalities.

Police also formed an investigation team and started the probe to arrest the accused of the double murder.

