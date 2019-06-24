Family fun fair, sports festival organised at Punjab University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab University's Academic Staff Association (ASA) Monday organised a family fun fair and sports festival at the PU Executive Club.

Begum of the Punjab Governor Mrs Perveen Serwar inaugurated the event, while Acting PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, ASA President Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, ASA Secretary Javed Sami and faculty members, along with families, attended the festival.

During the festival, contests of cricket, badminton, basketball and table tennis besides kids' activities including race, jumping, football match and trampoline were held.

A number of activities including mehndi and face painting were also organised for the females.