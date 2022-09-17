Family Health Day Camps held to mark the launch of 'The Challenge Initiative' in Sindh

UrduPoint.com

A series of Family Health Day Camps at the Department of Health, Sindh facilities were conducted in 6 districts of Karachi division and Hyderabad district to mark the launch of 'The Challenge Initiative' in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :A series of Family Health Day Camps at the Department of Health, Sindh facilities were conducted in 6 districts of Karachi division and Hyderabad district to mark the launch of 'The Challenge Initiative' in Sindh.

The ceremony was chaired by Technical Advisor and focal person FP2030 Dr. Talib Lashari, and attended by District Health Officers (DHOs) of South, West, Korangi, and officials of DoH, PPHI, and development partners.

'This is a landmark day as it witnessed a step forward to achieve our FP2030 targets' said Dr. Talib Lashari while addressing the launch ceremony in Karachi.

Theme of the launch was "Family Planning and Reproductive Health (FPRH) in the Era of Climate Change" highlighting the recent devastation due to floods in Pakistan.

TCI program is to be implemented by the Department of Health, and Population Welfare Department, coordinated by CIP, in collaboration with Greenstar Social Marketing � the local hub of TCI in peri-urban areas/ slums of Karachi and Hyderabad.

The event's proceedings started with prayers for the flood victims, which were followed by a presentation describing the key components of the initiative.

Dr. Talib reiterated the commitment of the Sindh government to provide reproductive health initiatives along with health care for all, under the direction of Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

CEO of Greenstar Social Marketing Dr Syed Aziz-u Rab, Senior Country Advisor for FP/MNCH to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Dr. Yasmeen Qazi, and Manger Family Planning at Bayer Pakistan Amir Majeed also spoke at the gathering and accentuated FPRH and maternal health during these challenging times in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.

The program is being implemented across Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory.

