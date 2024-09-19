Open Menu

Family Health Mobile Unit Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

BURAEWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister's Special Initiatives Monitoring Committee

Yousaf Kaselya inaugurated the 'Family Health mobile Unit' in Buraewala.

District Officer Population Welfare Vehari Ghufran Saqib Chopra gave a briefing

on public health facilities.

Yousuf Kaselya said providing public health facilities at doorsteps of people was

the top priority of the Punjab chief minister.

The purpose of the Family Health Mobile Unit was to provide free services and awareness

to families.

Family Health Mobile Units had been made functional, offering services related to

maternal and child health.

