Family Health Mobile Unit Inaugurated
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BURAEWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister's Special Initiatives Monitoring Committee
Yousaf Kaselya inaugurated the 'Family Health mobile Unit' in Buraewala.
District Officer Population Welfare Vehari Ghufran Saqib Chopra gave a briefing
on public health facilities.
Yousuf Kaselya said providing public health facilities at doorsteps of people was
the top priority of the Punjab chief minister.
The purpose of the Family Health Mobile Unit was to provide free services and awareness
to families.
Family Health Mobile Units had been made functional, offering services related to
maternal and child health.
