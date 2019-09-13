UrduPoint.com
Family Hospital To Be Made Functional Soon: Commissioner

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :Commissioner Multan division Iftekhar Sahu Friday said Lodhran Family Hospital would be made functional soon to ensure medical facilities to locals at their doorsteps.

During his visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) to inspect progress on the ongoing development work here, he said the DHQ hospital was being converted into a family hospital.

He said the initiative had been taken to ensure maximum health facilities for the local people.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmed, XEN Buildings Ghulam Abbas Virk, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Akram, DHO Waseem Iqbal, Deputy Director Development Imran Ali and other officers were also present.

XEN Buildings Ghulam Abbas Virk gave briefing to the commissioner about progress on the ongoing project.

The commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure development work in time and there would be no compromise on quality of material.

