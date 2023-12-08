Family hospitalised after taking toxic food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Six members of a family including a woman and her five kids had to be hospitalized after taking toxic food in the area of Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Six members of a family including a woman and her five kids had to be hospitalized after taking toxic food in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that Sufia Bibi, wife Akram of Mohallah Shaukat Abad Sammundri, prepared food at home and served it to her children.

After eating food, Sufia (40), her 3 daughters Sonia (14), Sehar (10), Khadija (5), 2 sons Faizan (12) and Ahmad (7) started feeling dilapidated condition and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing them first aid.

The doctors provided them medical treatment and their condition was stated out of danger, he added.