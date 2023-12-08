Open Menu

Family Hospitalised After Taking Toxic Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Family hospitalised after taking toxic food

Six members of a family including a woman and her five kids had to be hospitalized after taking toxic food in the area of Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Six members of a family including a woman and her five kids had to be hospitalized after taking toxic food in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that Sufia Bibi, wife Akram of Mohallah Shaukat Abad Sammundri, prepared food at home and served it to her children.

After eating food, Sufia (40), her 3 daughters Sonia (14), Sehar (10), Khadija (5), 2 sons Faizan (12) and Ahmad (7) started feeling dilapidated condition and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing them first aid.

The doctors provided them medical treatment and their condition was stated out of danger, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Wife Rescue 1122 Women Family

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Communication and Works Dept ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates transformation of Safar ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali terms ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali terms corruption reason behind coun ..

1 minute ago
 Two killed over old enmity

Two killed over old enmity

1 minute ago
 Aliens not allowed to take part in Pakistan’s po ..

Aliens not allowed to take part in Pakistan’s politics: Caretaker Minister for ..

1 minute ago
 Secretary SED visits education institutions to ass ..

Secretary SED visits education institutions to assess kitchen gardening in schoo ..

1 minute ago
2-day water festival, technological fair concludes

2-day water festival, technological fair concludes

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar felic ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar felicitates SAARC member states on ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for ..

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to Shadani Darbar, Sind ..

7 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for measures, accountability a ..

Sherry Rehman calls for measures, accountability at COP 28; blames inaction for ..

7 minutes ago
 Defence car accident: ATC confirms interim bail of ..

Defence car accident: ATC confirms interim bail of underage driver's father

1 minute ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects flyover project

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan