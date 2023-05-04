Family looted on motorway

A family was looted on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) in the limits of the Taxila police station on Thursda

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A family was looted on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) in the limits of the Taxila police station on Thursday. Syed Azhar Hussain has reported to the police that he was coming from Abbottabad with his family when halted on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1) in the limits of Taxila Police station to change pampers of her minor child, two men climbed the fence and made them hostage on gunpoint.

Later, they snatched gold ornaments, two cell phones and cash worth Rs 0.9 million and fired bullets when they put resistance. Later, the robbers fled with looted booty successfully. Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation