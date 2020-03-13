Family Mela 2020 to be held on Saturday at Lok Virsa

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Sahil has arranged one day "Family Mela 2020" here on Saturday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa). The event will bring festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple cuisines, food ,comedy, poetry and cosmopolitan culture mixed together as well.

it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens, an organizer said on Monday.

The festival is being aim to attract large number of families and food lovers who are long-awaited to enjoy this festival, he stated