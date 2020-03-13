UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Mela 2020 To Be Held On Saturday At Lok Virsa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Family Mela 2020 to be held on Saturday at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Sahil has arranged one day "Family Mela 2020" here on Saturday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).                          The event will bring festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple cuisines, food ,comedy, poetry and cosmopolitan culture mixed together as well.

it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical  activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens, an organizer said on Monday.

The festival is being aim to attract  large number of families and food lovers who are  long-awaited to enjoy this festival, he stated

Related Topics

Sports 2020 Family Event Love

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 13, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

11 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

11 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.