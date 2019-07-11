Family members hold protest demonstration against murder of two siblings

The family and relatives of the 2 siblings who were killed after kidnapping held a demonstration outside Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday evening, decrying lax police investigation in the case

Intizar Hussain Siyal, father of slain 12 years old Qadir Bakhsh and 8 years old Rukhsana, said though his dying son identified Usman Bengali as the kidnapper and killer, the police did not tell if he had been arrested.

Siyal and other protesters, who gathered outside the press club, also blamed the police delaying timely action to recover the children after the family reported at GOR police station about the missing children on July 8.

"The timely action could have at least saved my daughter," lamented Siyal.

The children were kidnapped from GOR colony in the evening of July 8.

The police found Bakhsh in critically injured condition from Airport Road the same night.

The boy succumbed to injuries rendered by stab wounds from a knife at Liaquat University Hospital on July 9.

The dead body of Rukhsana was found late on Wednesday night from an under construction unit in Bismillah City area.

According to the Medico Legal Officer, the girl was tortured and molested before her murder by strangulation.

The incident's FIR was lodged at GOR police station on complaint of Siyal nominating Bengali as the main suspect.

The protesters dispersed after the police assured them that the culprit and his associates would be arrested and brought to the book.