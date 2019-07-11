UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Members Hold Protest Demonstration Against Murder Of Two Siblings

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Family members hold protest demonstration against murder of two siblings

The family and relatives of the 2 siblings who were killed after kidnapping held a demonstration outside Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday evening, decrying lax police investigation in the case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The family and relatives of the 2 siblings who were killed after kidnapping held a demonstration outside Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday evening, decrying lax police investigation in the case.

Intizar Hussain Siyal, father of slain 12 years old Qadir Bakhsh and 8 years old Rukhsana, said though his dying son identified Usman Bengali as the kidnapper and killer, the police did not tell if he had been arrested.

Siyal and other protesters, who gathered outside the press club, also blamed the police delaying timely action to recover the children after the family reported at GOR police station about the missing children on July 8.

"The timely action could have at least saved my daughter," lamented Siyal.

The children were kidnapped from GOR colony in the evening of July 8.

The police found Bakhsh in critically injured condition from Airport Road the same night.

The boy succumbed to injuries rendered by stab wounds from a knife at Liaquat University Hospital on July 9.

The dead body of Rukhsana was found late on Wednesday night from an under construction unit in Bismillah City area.

According to the Medico Legal Officer, the girl was tortured and molested before her murder by strangulation.

The incident's FIR was lodged at GOR police station on complaint of Siyal nominating Bengali as the main suspect.

The protesters dispersed after the police assured them that the culprit and his associates would be arrested and brought to the book.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Police Kidnapping Police Station Road Hyderabad Same July FIR Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Robbers injure two people on resistance in Mastung ..

38 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister increases annual grant of La ..

40 seconds ago

Biden Says if Elected President US to Pursue Exten ..

41 seconds ago

DIG orders inquiry against 42 policemen suspected ..

45 seconds ago

Revenue officers to dig out benami properties: Raj ..

19 minutes ago

Formal Part of US-Indian Trade Talks to Take Place ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.