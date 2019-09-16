UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Members, Lawyers Can Meet Zardari, Talpur Once A Week; Court Rules

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

Family members, lawyers can meet Zardari, Talpur once a week; court rules

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday rejected the identical petitions filed by family members and counsels of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, seeking permission to meet the accused twice a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday rejected the identical petitions filed by family members and counsels of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, seeking permission to meet the accused twice a week.

However, the court ordered that the lawyers and family members could meet once a week with the accused who were in jail on judicial remand in fake accounts references.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the judgment after hearing arguments from lawyer on petitions.

During outset of hearing, the petitioners' lawyer informed the court that the legal team of the accused was containing Sardar Latif Khosa, Shaista Khosa and Shahbaz Khosa while Bilawal Butto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Rukhsana Bangash were include in family members of the accused.

These persons had been allowed to meet Zardari and Talpur once a week.

He adopted the stance that if these persons could not meet the accused on fixed days due to cases in Karachi then they had to wait whole for week.

He prayed the court to allow Bilawal Bhutto to meet the accused on September 17, as he had to return Larkana due to election campaign.

He also prayed the court to allow the above persons to meet Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur twice a week.

After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the petitions and declared that the meeting could be conducted only once a week.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Faryal Talpur Jail Lawyers Larkana September Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Family From Court

Recent Stories

20 arrested for profiteering, illegal sale of petr ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea opposition party leader shaves head in ..

2 minutes ago

Russia deploys S-400 missiles in Arctic

2 minutes ago

Russia on Saudi Aramco Drone Attacks: We Condemn S ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 903 road accident ..

2 minutes ago

Rosatom Expects Continuity, Impartiality From New ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.