Family members of martyred cops get jobs in Islamabad Police

The family members of martyred policemen have been given jobs in Islamabad police as per Prime Minister's Package announced for family members of those cops who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The family members of martyred policemen have been given jobs in Islamabad police as per Prime Minister's Package announced for family members of those cops who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Following efforts of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, family members of martyred policemen have been employed. A meeting of the Recruitment Committee in this regard was held at Central Police Office as per directions of IGP Islamabad and was attended by Chairman Committee DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, its members including AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer and Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi.

The son of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shakeel Ahmed Butt was offered job as Constable, the wife of martyred ASI Muhammad Mohsin Zafar as Steno typist and son of martyred Constable Muhammad Riaz was offered job as Constable in the force.

The family members of martyred cops have appreciated the steps taken by the IGP Islamabad for their welfare. They said that they would serve the force with same dedication like their predecessors and would not step back in performance of duties.

IGP Islamabad said that he had fulfilled his promise made with the family members of martyred cops and to ensure further welfare steps for them.