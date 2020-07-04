Family members of missing PhD scholar hold protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the family members of a Kashmiri research scholar who went missing from Gangbal in Ganderbal district last month held a protest seeking the whereabouts of their kin.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protesting family members of Hilal Ahmed, a research scholar from Srinagar's Bemina area who had gathered at the Press Enclave also rubbished the Indian claims that their son had connections with ongoing armed struggle, while urging authorities to trace him.

The protesters including women and children were carrying placards which read that Hilal Ahmed was subjected to enforced disappearance by occupational forces.

"Our son is a research scholar who was very ambitious about his career. He wanted to move abroad to pursue his career. We don't believe that he has joined uprising. Why would someone update his status and location while going on trekking if he was planning to do something like this?," said sister-in-law of Ahmed.

On June 14, Ahmed had gone missing from Gangbal area of Ganderbal where he had gone trekking with his friends.