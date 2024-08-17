Family members praise govt for bringing back bodies of men died during dunki attempt

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The families of two men who died while attempting to illegally enter Hong Kong via a dangerous route known as "dunki" have thanked the government for its assistance in returning their bodies from China.

Dainsh Khan, 27, and Qari Muhammad Hanif, 38, both from Hazro tehsil in Attock, were buried in their hometown on Friday night after their bodies were repatriated from China. The men lost their lives between July 5 and 6 when their boat sank off the Chinese coast.

Their families commended Member of National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed from Attock, for his efforts in addressing their concerns.

They also praised the Pakistani government for allocating Rs 10 million to cover the costs of bringing the bodies back.

Additionally, they acknowledged the support of Director Zulfiqar, Assistant Director Hafiz Hamza Rana, and other officials from the Foreign Desk in China for their technical assistance.

Two other individuals from the same group, Muhammad Ishtiaq and Uzair Khan, survived the incident and are currently imprisoned in China. Their families have appealed to prime minister and the Chinese envoy in Islamabad to help secure their release on humanitarian grounds.