Family of ailing boy remind promise to Gandapur for treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The uncle of an 11-year-old boy named Hassan, who is suffering from a lung disease, on Thursday appealed to the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Ali Amin Gandapur, to fulfil his promise and bear the expenses of the boy's treatment.

The uncle, Ali Rehman, made this appeal during a press conference at the National Press Club, according to a press release.

He said that about seven months ago, CM had come to know about the illness of Hassan through social media and had promised to bear the expenses of his treatment.

The treatment was very expensive, costing around $65,000 and the boy's family could not afford it, he added.

It was needed to get treatment in Bangalore, India, and the validity of the visa left two more months; he said.

However, despite repeated contacts at the CM house, no satisfactory response has been received, and the visa was about to expire, Rehman said.

Another boy from Batgram, Maaz Jani, who was also suffering from the same disease, has passed away, he emphasised.

Ali Rehman has appealed to the CM and the philanthropists in the country to come forward to save Hassan's life.