Family Of Ayaz Akbar Demands His Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the family of illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, has demanded his release to enable him to look after his wife who is suffering from a serious ailment.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the family of Ayaz Akbar, who has been languishing in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail following his arrest almost two years ago, has applied for his interim bail and the court has listed the case for July 25, 2019.

The family members of Ayaz Akbar said that he should be released keeping in view the deteriorating health condition of his wife.

The doctors as per the family have said that Ayaz Akbar's wife has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer (IV stage of cancer).

Ayaz Akbar's son, Sarwar Ahmed said that they had applied for the interim bail of his father. "The case was listed for July 25, 2019," he added.

Ayaz Akbar along with other Hurriyat leaders was arrested by India's infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 24 in 2017 from Srinagar in a false case registered against them and was shifted to New Delhi for questioning. He was later lodged at Tihar Jail.

