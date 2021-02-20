UrduPoint.com
Family Of Chilean Climber Juan Pablo Mohr Meets FM Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:36 AM

The family of Chilean climber Juan Pablo Mohr, who along with Pakistan's Ali Sadpara and Iceland's John Snorri Sigurjnsson lost to the K-2 on February 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The family of Chilean climber Juan Pablo Mohr, who along with Pakistan's Ali Sadpara and Iceland's John Snorri Sigurjnsson lost to the K-2 on February 5, called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The foreign minister expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of all three climbers and paid rich tribute to them.

"The courage and bravery exhibited by the climbers will be written in the history in golden words", he maintained.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said despite the harsh weather and unfavourable conditions, the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army did every possible effort to rescue the climbers, which unfortunately remained unsuccessful.

He also conveyed his condolences to the families as well as the citizens of Chile and Iceland over the loss.

