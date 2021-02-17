Family of deceased guardians demand arrest of killers in peshawar

A family whose three members were killed by their opponents here on Wednesday demanded arrest of the killers and exemplary punishment to them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A family whose three members were killed by their opponents here on Wednesday demanded arrest of the killers and exemplary punishment to them.

Addressing a press conference at Nowshera Press Club, Mahi Noor along with her mother and widow of her deceased brother, residents of Milli Khel district Nowshera said that nine accused have demanded extortion money and after refusal, they first killed her sister Shahida and then shot dead her two brothers Barakat and Anwar Shah besides injuring another brother Ali.

She alleged that the opponents have now taken over her house by running a drug center after expelling them on gun point.

She further alleged that despite contacts, police have neither arrested the accused nor taken back her house from the possession of the outlaws.

She appealed to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, KP IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, DIG Mardan Region and DPO Nowshera for providing them justice.