Open Menu

Family Of Four Killed In Dumper Truck Accident In Mirpurkhas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Family of four killed in dumper truck accident in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A devastating accident occurred near Digri town, Mirpurkhas on Saturday when a dumper truck collided with a chingchi rickshaw, resulting in the deaths of four individuals from the same household, including a woman, all belonging to the Kolhi community.

According to the sources of Rescue 1122 and local police, the victims were traveling in the rickshaw when the dumper truck rammed into it, causing fatal injuries. Local residents and police rushed to the scene, providing assistance and shifting the injured to Taluka Hospital Digri.

Three others, including children, were seriously injured in the accident and were initially taken to Taluka Hospital Digri. Due to the severity of their injuries, two of which were reported to be critical, they were later shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad for further treatment. The local authorities acted swiftly, apprehending the dumper truck driver responsible for the accident and handing him over to the police for legal action.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

2 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

4 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

7 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

7 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

7 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan