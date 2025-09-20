Family Of Four Killed In Dumper Truck Accident In Mirpurkhas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:50 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A devastating accident occurred near Digri town, Mirpurkhas on Saturday when a dumper truck collided with a chingchi rickshaw, resulting in the deaths of four individuals from the same household, including a woman, all belonging to the Kolhi community.
According to the sources of Rescue 1122 and local police, the victims were traveling in the rickshaw when the dumper truck rammed into it, causing fatal injuries. Local residents and police rushed to the scene, providing assistance and shifting the injured to Taluka Hospital Digri.
Three others, including children, were seriously injured in the accident and were initially taken to Taluka Hospital Digri. Due to the severity of their injuries, two of which were reported to be critical, they were later shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad for further treatment. The local authorities acted swiftly, apprehending the dumper truck driver responsible for the accident and handing him over to the police for legal action.
After completing the necessary legal formalities, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families.
APP/hms/378
