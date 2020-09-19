UrduPoint.com
Family Of Kohistan Stages Protest To Arrest Killer Of Minor Girl

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Family of Kohistan stages protest to arrest killer of minor girl

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The family members of a minor girl who was killed at Harban Upper Kohistan on personal enmity staged a protest in front of Abbottabad Press Club for the arrest of a rival group who killed the girl.

In the incident minor girl, Shahzmeen was killed and another seven years old girl Alia sustained injuries who were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for treatment.

Liaqat father of the minor girl talking media persons urged the police to arrest the killer.

The family demanded of the government to direct police to bring the culprits to justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

