Family of late mountaineer John Snorri calls on President

Family members of late Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Family members of late Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Wednesday.

During a meeting here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president expressed his condolence on the death of late mountaineer, who died while attempting a K2 summit push during February 2021 along with Pakistani and Chilean mountain climbers, Ali Sadpara and Juan Pablo Mohr.

The family members included widow Lina Moey, daughter and sisters of late Snorri, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, Canadian filmmaker and adventurer Elia Saikaly was also present.

The president observed that late John Snorri was a renowned mountaineer and passionate about the sports. The Icelandic also played a very active role in the promotion of mountaineering, he added.