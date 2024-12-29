Family of martyred constable given house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a house worth Rs. 13.5 million to the family of a martyred constable Shafique Ahmed from Rahim Yar Khan, on Sunday.

The house was purchased on the family’s wish in the Rafique Qamar Road area of Bahawalpur.

Constable Shafique Ahmed was martyred in a gunfight with robbers in June this year.

The martyr's family includes his wife, two sons, and two daughters.