Family Of Martyred Constable Given House
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a house worth Rs. 13.5 million to the family of a martyred constable Shafique Ahmed from Rahim Yar Khan, on Sunday.
The house was purchased on the family’s wish in the Rafique Qamar Road area of Bahawalpur.
Constable Shafique Ahmed was martyred in a gunfight with robbers in June this year.
The martyr's family includes his wife, two sons, and two daughters.
Recent Stories
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Family of martyred constable given house2 minutes ago
-
Libya boat tragedy accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Human-trafficking: FIA arrests key suspect2 minutes ago
-
No eight-hour gas loadshedding in Rawalpindi:SNGPL12 minutes ago
-
Musadik flays PTI, calls for constructive talks on national issues12 minutes ago
-
Man kills pregnant wife22 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of cricketer Umar Gul's father32 minutes ago
-
5 arrested, 2 shops sealed in LPG crackdown42 minutes ago
-
Govt making allout efforts to bring economy back on track: Muqam42 minutes ago
-
'New Year' preparations begin at Governor House42 minutes ago
-
Two-day Kashmir Jannat Nazeer event concluded at IMCG42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of KPC42 minutes ago