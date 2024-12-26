Family of martyred constable handed over house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a house worth Rs 13.5 million to the family of martyred constable Imran Haider from Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a house worth Rs 13.5 million to the family of martyred constable Imran Haider from Lahore.

The house was purchased in a private housing society in Lahore as per the preference of the martyr's family.

Constable Imran Haider was martyred in April this year during duty at a checkpost due to firing. The family of the martyr consists of his wife, one son, and three daughters. Following the special efforts of IG Punjab, the Punjab Government released the funds for the martyr's family's house.