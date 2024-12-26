Open Menu

Family Of Martyred Constable Handed Over House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Family of martyred constable handed over house

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a house worth Rs 13.5 million to the family of martyred constable Imran Haider from Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a house worth Rs 13.5 million to the family of martyred constable Imran Haider from Lahore.

The house was purchased in a private housing society in Lahore as per the preference of the martyr's family.

Constable Imran Haider was martyred in April this year during duty at a checkpost due to firing. The family of the martyr consists of his wife, one son, and three daughters. Following the special efforts of IG Punjab, the Punjab Government released the funds for the martyr's family's house.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Wife April Family From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir ..

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park

1 minute ago
 Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports ..

Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..

1 minute ago
 Family of martyred constable handed over house

Family of martyred constable handed over house

1 minute ago
 DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shaki ..

DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir

4 minutes ago
 India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump duri ..

India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test

4 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad' ..

Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors

4 minutes ago
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir B ..

Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..

4 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city ..

RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas

4 minutes ago
 CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime ..

CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots

1 minute ago
 Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military t ..

Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..

1 minute ago
 Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offend ..

Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender

1 minute ago
 OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakh ..

OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan