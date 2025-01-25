Open Menu

Family Of Martyred Constable Provided House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Family of martyred constable provided house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has provided the family of another martyred policeman, Constable Asghar Ali from Faisalabad, a house worth Rs. 13.5 million.

The house was purchased according to the family’s preference on Satyana Road in Faisalabad.

Constable Asghar Ali sacrificed his life in 2018 during a raid when he was shot and martyred.

A police spokesperson said the Punjab government had released funds for the martyr's family's house.

