Family of missing girl stages protest for her recovery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The family members and relatives of a 14-year-old missing girl on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration, demanding immediate recovery of her.

They alleged that an influential person had kidnapped Arti from the door step of her house on March 4.

They said they had registered a complaint at Tando Yousuf Police Station just after the incident but she had not been recovered despite passage of five days.

They called upon the higher authorities to take notice of the incident and issue directives to officers concerned for her early recovery and arrest the culprit involved in kidnapping.