Family Of Shaheed Captain Salman Plants Saplings In Jillani Park
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:57 PM
The family of Shaheed Captain Salman here on Friday planted saplings in Jillani Park to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan
According to the sources of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Director General PHA Ghulam Farid presented flowers to the father of Shaheed Captain Salman and also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army.
The DG on the occasion said, " The brave sons like Shaheed Salman are pride of the country." Chairman PHA Yasir Gillani and other officials prayed for the martyrs.