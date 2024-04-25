Family of slain police officer demands justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Sardar Bahadur, father of slain police officer Shair Azam Thursday underscored the need for impartial investigation and fair proceedings to ensure that the responsible for his son's death were held accountable.

He was addressing a press conference here.

The incident, which took place two months ago in Haripur, has raised suspicions involvement by influential individuals.

He said that despite compelling evidence implicating certain individuals, the uncertainty surrounding the assurance of justice for the real perpetrators behind his son's murder.

Sardar Bahadur demanded from the Peshawar High Court and the Supreme Court to take Suo moto notice of the incident.