Family Of Slain Police Officer Demands Justice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Sardar Bahadur, father of slain police officer Shair Azam Thursday underscored the need for impartial investigation and fair proceedings to ensure that the responsible for his son's death were held accountable.
He was addressing a press conference here.
The incident, which took place two months ago in Haripur, has raised suspicions involvement by influential individuals.
He said that despite compelling evidence implicating certain individuals, the uncertainty surrounding the assurance of justice for the real perpetrators behind his son's murder.
Sardar Bahadur demanded from the Peshawar High Court and the Supreme Court to take Suo moto notice of the incident.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abdul Wasay, Faisal Wawda take oath as Senators2 minutes ago
-
Colorful event inaugurated at KUST11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan suitable region for int’l investment, govt to provide all facilities under one-window ..11 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police adopt foolproof security for Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket series11 minutes ago
-
DIG IT appointed as Commandant SSU, CPEC12 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city12 minutes ago
-
Meta delegation calls on Shaza Fatima12 minutes ago
-
SMC officers from NIM receive briefing on BISP operations21 minutes ago
-
DG kicks off tree plantation drive in ICT21 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib team directs ETO to provide one-window facility, launch awareness campaign21 minutes ago
-
PML-N MPA visits PBM district office, gets briefing on projects22 minutes ago
-
DIGP discusses prevailing law & order situation22 minutes ago