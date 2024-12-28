Open Menu

Family Of Three Burned In North Karachi' Gas Leakage Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Family of three burned in North Karachi' gas leakage blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A powerful explosion caused by a gas leakage ripped through the Anda Mor area of North Karachi on Saturday, inflicting severe burn injuries on a husband, wife and their young daughter.

According to rescue officials, the devastating explosion that rocked North Karachi's Anda Mor area had a catastrophic impact, injuring three members of a family and causing extensive damage to surrounding buildings, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Burn ward a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Hospital officials confirmed that the family is in critical condition and are being provided with emergency medical care.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Wife Young Anda Gas Family

Recent Stories

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

31 minutes ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

2 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

3 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

3 hours ago
 BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security pl ..

Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards

14 hours ago
 UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

14 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Presid ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..

14 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' b ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan