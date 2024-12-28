Family Of Three Burned In North Karachi' Gas Leakage Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A powerful explosion caused by a gas leakage ripped through the Anda Mor area of North Karachi on Saturday, inflicting severe burn injuries on a husband, wife and their young daughter.
According to rescue officials, the devastating explosion that rocked North Karachi's Anda Mor area had a catastrophic impact, injuring three members of a family and causing extensive damage to surrounding buildings, private news channel reported.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Burn ward a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.
Hospital officials confirmed that the family is in critical condition and are being provided with emergency medical care.
