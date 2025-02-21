Family Of Three Crushed To Death As Truck Overturns In Qadirpur Ran
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Three members of a family were killed on the spot when a truck loaded with stones overturned into their house in Mauza Tataypur, Qadirpur Ran, on early Friday morning.
As per initial report, rescue officials informed the accident proved fatal for three family members, a father, his daughter, and son who were killed instantly in the devastating incident, private news channel reported.
Rescue 1122 and local emergency responders, rushed to the scene to provide assistance.
The rescue teams worked diligently to recover the bodies and provide support to the grieving family.
An investigation into the incident has been initiated to determine the cause of the truck's overturning.
