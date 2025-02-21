Open Menu

Family Of Three Crushed To Death As Truck Overturns In Qadirpur Ran

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Family of three crushed to death as truck overturns in Qadirpur Ran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Three members of a family were killed on the spot when a truck loaded with stones overturned into their house in Mauza Tataypur, Qadirpur Ran, on early Friday morning.

As per initial report, rescue officials informed the accident proved fatal for three family members, a father, his daughter, and son who were killed instantly in the devastating incident, private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 and local emergency responders, rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

The rescue teams worked diligently to recover the bodies and provide support to the grieving family.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated to determine the cause of the truck's overturning.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

57 minutes ago
 EU maritime transport: progress made, but environm ..

EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manuf ..

Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation

9 hours ago
 AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated ..

AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme

9 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..

9 hours ago
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation ..

UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Za ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..

9 hours ago
 137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in ..

137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China

10 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its bi ..

Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..

10 hours ago
 ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champio ..

ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan