Family Of Three Dies In Bahawalpur Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Family of three dies in Bahawalpur train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A devastating accident occurred at Dera Nawab Sahib Railway Station in Bahawalpur Punjab on Wednesday afternoon, when a speeding passenger train struck and killed a mother and her two children.

According to details, Rescue 1122 officials informed that the family of three including a mother and her two children were pronounced dead at the scene, a private news channel reported.

The deceased were identified as Alina, Asad and Humaira.

Emergency responders and police teams rushed to the scene immediately after the accident, and the bodies of the mother and her two children were transported to Ahmadpur Sharqia Hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

