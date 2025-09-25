Family of three killed in Baldia cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A couple and their son were killed after a gas cylinder exploded in their home in Karachi’s Baldia Town No. 7 on Thursday with authorities suspecting a gas leak as the cause.

According to details, rescue officials said the explosion was so powerful it destroyed a portion of the house and caused panic in the neighborhood, media channels reported.

Emergency teams arrived quickly and recovered the bodies from the debris, but all three family members had already lost their lives.

Police and bomb disposal experts are investigating the incident to confirm the source of the explosion, while the tragic deaths have raised fresh concerns over domestic gas safety in densely populated areas.