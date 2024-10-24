Open Menu

Family-oriented Event To Be Held At PNCA To Mark UN Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Family-oriented event to be held at PNCA to mark UN Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The United Nations in Pakistan will hold a family-oriented event featuring various activities at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on October 26 (Saturday) to celebrate UN Day.

The event will mark 79th anniversary of the United Nations as it officially came into being with the ratification of the UN Charter by Member States on October 24, 1945. Pakistan joined the UN two years later, inaugurating a nearly eight-decade-long strong relationship.

UN Day in Islamabad will feature free live performances by Pakistani artists, including Shae Gill and the Leif Larson Music Center in Hunza.

A Career Booth will help people learn how they can apply for a career at the UN, with UN Human Resources teams sharing tips and advice. At a ‘UN Market Place’, the public will meet the teams of 23 UN agencies operating in Pakistan, and learn about their activities.

An exhibition will feature the common history between the UN and Pakistan. Fun activities for children, selfie corners, food stalls and giveaways will also be featured, said a news release.

The doors of this family-oriented event will open at 3:00 pm for the general public entry is free.

UN Day, celebrated every year, offers the opportunity to reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided the world for nearly eight decades.

The UN and Pakistan share a decades-long history. Several Pakistanis were instrumental to the development of the UN and its values – from Begum Shaista Ikramullah and Ahmad Shah Bokhari, UN delegates who supported the drafting of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and the creation of the UN agency for children, to Pakistani economist Mahbub ul Haq who created the Human Development Index, and Dr. Nafis Sadik, the first woman to lead one of the UN’s major voluntarily funded programme.

There are currently 24 UN institutions based in Pakistan, with 266 offices across the country. The UN supports the Government and People to bring about progress for all – better access to quality basic services, gender equality and women’s empowerment, climate action, economic growth and decent employment, and a more efficient governance which includes digital transformation.

In September this year, world leaders adopted the United Nations’ ‘Pact for the Future’ in New York. From sustainable development and climate action to digital governance and youth empowerment, it provides a comprehensive roadmap of global cooperation for addressing the most pressing issues of our time. Despite ongoing challenges, no other global organization with the legitimacy, convening power and normative impact of the UN.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Music Progress Lead New York September October Women Market Event All From Government Share Employment

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

6 minutes ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

12 minutes ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

18 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

24 minutes ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

53 minutes ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

3 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

3 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan